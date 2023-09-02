Saturday, September 02, 2023
Rupee gains 7 paisas vs dollar

September 02, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday strengthened by 7 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 305.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 305.53. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 329.5 and Rs 332.5 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.18 to close at Rs 331.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs 332.70, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 1 paisa and stood at Rs 2.10, whereas a decrease of 55 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 387.42 as compared to the last closing of Rs 387.97. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 2 and 1 paisas to close at Rs 83.16 and Rs 81.44 respectively.

