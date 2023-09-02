SAFF U16 Championship: Pakistan beat Bhutan in inaugural match

The Pakistan U16 football team is off to a flying start as they beat the hosts Bhutan 2-1 in their opening match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U16 Championship at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Saturday.

The home side scored the first goal but their lead was overturned by the Men in Green as they scored two goals in the first half and got into a dominating position.

Tandin Phuntsho gave his side an early breakthrough by scoring a goal in the 13th minute but Pakistan resisted and pulled one back just four minutes after the hosts' opener.

Pakistan's captain Ubaid Ullah Khan equalized in the 17th minute and the Green Shirts continued with their attacking display.

The hard work paid off in the 30th minute when Subhan Karim scored the second which turned out to be a winner for his side.

The first-half ended 2-1 in favour of Pakistan and the scoreline remained the same until the final whistle.

Pakistan will play its next match against Maldives on September 4 at the same venue.

If they win their clash against Maldives, the Green Shirts will qualify for the semi-final.