Salaried persons facing double taxation: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said the salaried persons were be­ing subjected to double taxation. Speaking at a news conference here, Senator Quratulain Marri said that the people were paying tax separately on electricity bills and also on their salaries. Senator Sehar Kamran and PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki were also present on the occasion. “Forty-seven percent of the elec­tricity is being generated from imported fuel and only two percent from us­ing Thar coal which is the cheapest source of elec­tricity in the country,” she added. She said that 2,600 megawatts of electricity was being generated from Thar coal. She demanded that the free electricity to certain consumers must be discontinued. “The biggest loss is due to elec­tricity theft. The IMF did not ask us to pay income tax and as well as tax on electricity bills,” she said. Senator Marri said that the policies of the Paki­stan Tehrik-e-Insaf led government had caused this problem. “The care­taker government does not have the solution to the people’s problems as it is with the elected government of the peo­ple. Immediate elections are the solution to the country’s problems,” she maintained. Senator Marri said the biggest problem facing the peo­ple of Pakistan is paying the electricity bills.