Saturday, September 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Scientific exhibition held in College of Nursing for female in Larkana

APP
September 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA -A Scientific Exhibition was organized by the Faculty of Science in the College of Nursing for Female in Larkana, on Friday, in which around 150 students including Pashmina Nadeem, Sughra Baloch, Sonia Buriro, Arzoo Abbasi, Sonhan Jatoi and other students of the college presented models of human structure, different parts of the body, environment and other scientific topics made by their hands for exhibition. The special guests in the exhibition were Principal of the college Ghulam Qadir Baloch senior lecturer and researcher of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana Saira Chandio, Senior lecturer and researcher of College for Male Nursing, nursing instructor Ijaz Ahmed Noonari, chairman of Young Nurses Association, Larkana Sadiq Chandio, Mohammad Qasim Jaskani, and faculty members of the college, clinical instructor Waheed Ahmed Mugheri, Danish Sami and students attended in the exhibition in a large number.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1693542205.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023