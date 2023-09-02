Scientific exhibition held in College of Nursing for female in Larkana

LARKANA -A Scientific Exhibition was organized by the Faculty of Science in the College of Nursing for Female in Larkana, on Friday, in which around 150 students including Pashmina Nadeem, Sughra Baloch, Sonia Buriro, Arzoo Abbasi, Sonhan Jatoi and other students of the college presented models of human structure, different parts of the body, environment and other scientific topics made by their hands for exhibition. The special guests in the exhibition were Principal of the college Ghulam Qadir Baloch senior lecturer and researcher of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana Saira Chandio, Senior lecturer and researcher of College for Male Nursing, nursing instructor Ijaz Ahmed Noonari, chairman of Young Nurses Association, Larkana Sadiq Chandio, Mohammad Qasim Jaskani, and faculty members of the college, clinical instructor Waheed Ahmed Mugheri, Danish Sami and students attended in the exhibition in a large number.