Senate body for removal of taxes from power bills

ISLAMABAD - A Senate Committee on Friday asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to provide details of the Independent Power Produc­ers (IPPs) owners and also recommended to with­draw all taxes on electricity bills. In the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secre­tariat, Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad said that the hike in electricity prices is the national crisis and many cases of suicide due the in­flated bills have been reported lately in the country.

The Committee proposed to chairman NEPRA to withdraw all taxes on electricity bills, in particular of the under privileged class. Senator Rana Maq­bool also sought briefing by the Chairman NEPRA on the mechanisms through which rapid increase in electricity rates are applied and send recom­mendations for its reconsideration. The commit­tee also sought details on the owners of the IPP. The committee was of the view that it is a national dilemma and the people of Pakistan are critically suffering due to severe economic crisis therefore relief should be given to the people.