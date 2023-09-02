Saturday, September 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shares market gains 310 points

Shares market gains 310 points
APP
September 02, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday and gained 310.24 points, showing growth of 0.69 percent, closing at 45,312.66 points against 45,002.41 points the previous trading day.
A total of 161,824,998 shares were traded during the day as compared to 287,356,194 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs 4.464 billion against Rs 12.303 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 294 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 197 of them recorded gains and 81 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Nishat ChunPow with 14,182,000 shares at Rs 17.97 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 12,700,976 shares at Rs 1.15 per share and Al-Shaheer Corporation with 12,148,327 shares at Rs 9.50 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 89.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Indus Motor Company with Rs 52.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 987.71.

Australia sees warmest winter on record

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1693542205.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023