South Korea warns of taking Japan to UN over nuclear waste

South Korea on Friday warned it will take Japan to the United Nations if Tokyo does not follow its original plan about releasing the treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The warning came after Seoul called for a discussion on the potential impacts on the marine environment while Japan ignored the call, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

“The government is reviewing details and strategies regarding the possible discussions. We will strongly file a complaint with the IMO (International Maritime Organization) or seek other international dispute settlement tools if Japan carries out the release in a different way from its earlier promises,” the agency quoted Vice Oceans Minister Park Sung-hoon as saying.

The IMO meeting is expected to be held in London next month but it's not confirmed whether the issue will be discussed at the forum or not.

The IMO is the UN specialized agency responsible for maritime safety and security and protection of the marine environment.

Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant last week. It has triggered a furious reaction from Beijing, while opposition parties in South Korea have held rallies against the move.

On Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a public show of eating local seafood and urged people to support the fisheries sector.

Tokyo’s public campaign to boost the fisheries sector comes as China imposed a blanket ban on imports of aquatic products from Japan.

Earlier this week, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also shared a seafood meal during their weekly lunch meeting, apparently an effort to promote seafood safety as people stopped eating aquatic products fearing for their health.