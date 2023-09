PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Tourism, Museums, and Archaeology, Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel, has announced that special students are being sent from Peshawar to Nathiagali on a 4-day tourism journey.

They will visit Nathiagali, Abbottabad, and other beautiful places to experience the beauty of Pakistan with their hearts.