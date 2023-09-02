Steps to be taken to improve performance of KP Excise Dept: Minister

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance and Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, has stated that the Excise Department plays a key role in the revenue of the province. Special measures will be taken to further improve the performance of the Excise Department.

He expressed these views while presiding over an introductory meeting of the department at the Directorate General of Excise. It should be noted that this was Ahmed Rasool Bangash’s first meeting with the Excise Department after assuming the portfolio of minister excise.

Director-General Excise Akmal Khan and other excise officers participated in the meeting. The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the administrative affairs of the Excise Department, revenue recovery, and ongoing reforms in the department.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister for Finance and Excise said that the Excise Department has a key position in the revenue of the province, and special measures will be taken to improve its efficiency in all districts. All officers are expected to meet the revenue target by June, working with honesty and diligence, and the process of reward and punishment will be strictly enforced.

All resources will be used to prioritize merit and eliminate corruption. He said that as a team, they have to present the Excise Department as a model department and strong measures will be taken to provide maximum relief and every possible facility to the people. The caretaker minister expressed a strong determination to eliminate the scourge of drugs from society.

On this occasion, he also issued instructions for comprehensive operations against narcotic ice. In the meeting, Salahuddin Director Revenue, Dr. Eid Badshah Director Litigation, Muhammad Nauman Deputy Director Audit and Accounts, Faisal Khursheed ETO- 1st Motor Registering Authority Private Vehicle, Ijaz Khan ETO-V Motor Registering Authority Commercial Vehicle, Zahid Iqbal Excise and Taxation Officer Narcotics Control, and other officers also participated.