Syed Ali Gilani paid homage on his 2nd anniversary

LAHORE - Second martyrdom anniversa­ry of veteran Kashmiri Hurri­yet leader Syed Ali Gilani was observed on Friday. Syed Ali Gi­lani embraced martyrdom in the custody of Indian police on Sep­tember 01, 2021 at his Hyder­pora residence where he remained under house detention for over a decade. Imams and ulemas remembered the veteran leader in their special prayers at mosques. Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world held protest demonstrations to draw attention of the international community towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar paid homage to the iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani on the occasion of his second death anni­versary. In a statement on his X handle, the Prime Minister wrote that in the face of persecution and hardship, his commitment to the Kashmir Cause was unparalleled.