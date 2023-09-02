Transporters jack up fare after hike in fuel prices

KARACHI-Following another massive hike in fuel prices, the local transporters in Karachi, have unilaterally increased the fare by up to Rs30 without any check from the authorities on Friday.

According to details, local transporters unilaterally increased the fares of busses and coaches by Rs20 to Rs30 stop-to-stop despite the fact that the district administration has not notified any increase in this regard. Earlier, the caretaker government notified an increase in the price of petrol by Rs 14.9 per litre.

According to details, the rate of petrol has reached Rs305.36 per litre with increase of Rs 14.9 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs18.44 per litre to Rs311.84. The rates of light speed diesel and kerosene oil remain unchanged. On August 16, Petrol price was increased by Rs17.50 per litre to Rs290.45, while high-speed diesel was increased to Rs293.40. Prior to this, the then federal government had increased the price of petrol by Rs19.95 per litre on August 1. It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar ruled out room for additional subsidies within the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreements.