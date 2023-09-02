Ukraine says drone attack on Russian airport launched inside Russia

KYIV, UKRAINE-Ukraine’s military intelligence said Friday that a recent drone attack on an airport in northwestern Russia which damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.

The claim came as Kyiv said police in the capital were responding to bomb threats as children returned to classrooms for a second academic year since Russia’s invasion. The attack this week on Pskov airport some 700 kilometres (more than 400 miles) from Ukraine marked the latest strike to rock Russian territory since Kyiv vowed to “return” the conflict to Russia in July.