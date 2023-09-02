UNGA summit: Pak envoy to UN meets PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has called its ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram in Islamabad for consultation about Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar’s visit to United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month. Munir Akram held a meeting on Friday with the prime minister here. During the meeting, the ambassador briefed the prime minister about the preparations for the 78th UNGA.Sources said the prime minister’s speech at the UNGA session and his other high profile engagements came under discussion. According to the sources, the prime minister would attend the UN hosted Sustainable Development Goals summit on 19th September, and on 20th September. He has also been invited to attend a summit on global pandemic prevention and will also deliver a speech at the event.