Saturday, September 02, 2023
UNGA summit: Pak envoy to UN meets PM Kakar

MATEEN HAIDER
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan has called its am­bassador to the United Nations Munir Akram in Islamabad for consultation about Prime Min­ister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar’s visit to United Nations Gener­al Assembly in New York later this month. Munir Akram held a meeting on Friday with the prime minister here. During the meeting, the ambassa­dor briefed the prime minis­ter about the preparations for the 78th UNGA.Sources said the prime minister’s speech at the UNGA session and his other high profile engagements came under discussion. According to the sources, the prime minis­ter would attend the UN host­ed Sustainable Development Goals summit on 19th Septem­ber, and on 20th September. He has also been invited to attend a summit on global pandemic prevention and will also deliv­er a speech at the event.

