40 cops punished

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Karman Adil punished 40 policemen on the charges of negligence, lethargy, delinquency and abuse of powers. During a meeting, the CPO checked performance of police officials belonging to district Faisalabad and imposed punishments of different kinds on 40 police officials. He removed four police officers from service including Sub Inspector (SI) Arshad Qadeer, former SHO Civil Lines police station, SI Muhammad Aslam, ASI Shahid Hussain and Stenographer Ahmad Haroon. Similarly, increment of 11 police cops was stopped whereas two-year service of nine police officers was confiscated in addition to censuring 11 other cops. Three police officers were punished with two-step demotion in their salaries whereas one month salary of two officers and one-year increment of one cop were also forfeited, police spokesman said here on Sunday.