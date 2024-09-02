9,956 helmetless motorcyclists punished

MULTAN - The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) intensified its efforts to enforce traffic laws and penalized 9,956 motorcyclists for not wearing helmets. The crackdown on helmetless riders is part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety as head injuries remain a leading cause of death in motorcycle-related accidents. The use of helmets is widely recognized as a crucial measure in reducing the risk of fatal injuries during road accidents. Throughout August, PHP conducted inspections on 209,353 vehicles across Multan region. These inspections led to 73,410 vehicles being issued challans for various traffic violations. Among the vehicles inspected, 157 were found to be using LPG cylinders as fuel, a practice that posed significant safety risks. The use of LPG cylinders in vehicles is prohibited due to the potential for explosions or fires, which can result in catastrophic losses.