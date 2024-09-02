American hostages’ families demand Netanyahu reach a deal to bring remaining hostages home

WASHIGTON - The families of American hostages held in Gaza say “enough is enough” after the Israeli military said it found Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages killed by Hamas in Gaza. “The tragic murder of Hersh, just months after we all saw his face in a hostage video released by Hamas, is nothing short of vicious and senseless,” the families said in a joint statement released Sunday. “It is more proof that Hamas is killing hostages in captivity. And it is a cruel reminder that with each passing day, the chances of bringing anyone home alive are at grave risk. For the last 331 days, we warned that this could happen. Enough is enough.” As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces criticism over not finalizing a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, the families demanded that he reach an agreement. “We demand Prime Minister Netanyahu close the deal with Hamas and bring the hostages home to their loved ones. It’s well past time to bring all the hostages home. Sagui, Omer, Edan, and Keith need to come home now. We need to bring Judy, Gadi, and Itay home and lay them to rest. For the 101 remaining hostages and their families, this nightmare needs to end,” they wrote.