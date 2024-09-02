Arshad Nadeem’s Achievement and Political Parties

On Thursday, August 8, 2024, Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem won a gold medal for Pakistan after 32 years in the Olympics, held in Paris, France. After that, everyone started claiming him as their own. Our Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, shared a video through a social media platform, and his ministers claimed after that video that Arshad Nadeem is a product of Shehbaz Sharif’s vision.

But reality is more bitter because there is a long journey behind this achievement. Arshad Nadeem started with a stick throw in a local school ground. Arshad Nadeem’s father stated that he is a building constructor and had no resources to facilitate his child.

Our politicians have no role in his achievement; they act only to increase their numbers in public opinion. In neighbouring countries, the executive branch of the state runs after agitation, as we saw in the past few years in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and now in Bangladesh.

So if this fake reputation increases day by day and there is nothing for laymen, the situation will be alarming for our state, Pakistan.

I request that you publish this alarming situation in your newspaper, which would be beneficial for the public of Pakistan.

UMAIR AHMAD,

Gujranwala.