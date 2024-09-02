At least 11 killed in fresh Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced Gazans

At least 11 Palestinians were killed in a new Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City on Sunday, according to a medical source.



The attack targeted Safad School in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, the source said, adding that several people were also injured in the attack.

The medical source reported that the number of people killed due to the Israeli bombing of the school has increased from 6 to 11, with several others injured and taken to the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the bodies of the killed people “were torn apart and scattered due to the intensity of the Israeli bombing.”

The Israeli attack has destroyed one of the school’s buildings, where hundreds of displaced people have sheltered, witnesses said.

The Palestinian Civil Defense Agency said that the school has been evacuated after Israeli threats to attack its premises.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

Last month, at least 100 people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli strike on the Al-Taba’een School in Gaza City, where over 6,000 displaced people have sheltered.

Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip has resulted in over 40,700 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 94,100 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.