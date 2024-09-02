Atkinson’s all-round brilliance seals series success for England

LONDON - England secured a commanding series victory over Sri Lanka with a 190-run triumph at Lord’s, wrapping up the match with a day to spare. The star of the show was Gus Atkinson, whose maiden Test century and outstanding bowling performance led England to a dominant position, ensuring they couldn’t be caught.

Atkinson’s remarkable century, combined with two centuries from Joe Root, allowed England to set an imposing 430-run lead by the close of day three. Despite Sri Lanka’s spirited resistance on Sunday, they could not withstand England’s relentless attack.

Sri Lanka’s top order offered brief resistance, with Dimuth Karunaratne (55), Dinesh Chandimal (58), and Dhananjaya de Silva (50) each making notable half-centuries. Their efforts, especially during a determined second session, briefly held England at bay. However, Atkinson broke through, dismissing Chandimal, caught by Dan Lawrence, and shortly thereafter sent Kamindu Mendis back to the pavilion for just 4 runs, leaving Sri Lanka teetering at 192-6.

Milan Rathnayake, in only his second Test appearance, contributed a valiant 43 runs off 56 balls, helping Sri Lanka extend their innings through to tea. Yet, both Rathnayake and Dhananjaya fell to Atkinson in quick succession late in the innings. With these wickets, Atkinson became only the third English player since Ian Botham in 1984 to score a century and take five wickets in the same Test match—a rare and celebrated achievement.

Chris Woakes then sealed the victory for England, claiming his second wicket of the innings as Lahiru Kumara holed out to Olly Stone. This dismissal ensured that England completed the win without the need for a fifth day. With this win, the hosts now look ahead to The Oval, where they will aim to complete a series whitewash in the third Test, starting next Friday.

Atkinson’s sensational start to his Test career continued with figures of 5-62 in the second innings, including the removal of three of Sri Lanka’s top four scorers. Notably, he has taken at least two wickets in each of his first ten Test innings, making him only the seventh bowler in men’s Test cricket history to achieve this feat, and the first since Brett Lee in 1999.

The series has been marked by standout performances from England, with Joe Root’s record-breaking 34th Test century on Saturday setting the stage. On Sunday, Atkinson’s brilliance with both bat and ball ensured that England remains on course for a clean sweep as they prepare for the final Test of the series.