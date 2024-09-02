Bahawalpur DC, DPO review arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi gatherings

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa presided over a special meeting held at the Committee Room of his office on Sunday.

In the meeting, arrangements were reviewed with reference to Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH). District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Amir Taimur, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Hasil pur M Ahmad Khan and all Assistant commissioners of district Bahawalpur.

Chief Officer District Council and other concerned department officers and members of District Peace Committee were present on this occasion. The Deputy Commissioner told the concerned officers that the cleaning of the procession routes of Eid Miladun Nabi, removal of encroachments and other necessary matters should be completed in time. He said that the scholars should teach the promotion of the teachings of the Messenger of Allah from the pulpit and Mihrab.

DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan said that foolproof security arrangements will be ensured during Rabi Awwal. In the meeting all members of the District Peace Committee expressed their views. DPO said that gatherings and events of Rabi Awwal will be celebrated with religious devotion and respect. Later, prayers were offered for peace, security and development and prosperity in the country.

DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, Sher Bagh

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, where he inspected the pediatric intensive care unit, surgical ward, and other departments.

He reviewed the medical facilities available at the hospital and talked to the patients receiving treatment. The Deputy Commissioner also checked the stock of medicines at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and instructed to improve the quality of service delivery further.

Later, he also visited shops and markets at Diwan Wali Puli to assess the prices and quality of essential goods, and he had two profiteers arrested on the spot for violating the set prices. The Deputy Commissioner warned that food items should be sold at the prescribed rates; otherwise, legal action would be taken. He also visited tandoors and naan shops to check the weight of bread and its sale at the set prices.

Later, he paid a surprise visit to Sher Bagh Bahawalpur, where he reviewed the cleanliness situation and the facilities provided for animals, birds, and tourists. He also inspected the canteen at Sher Bagh Bahawalpur and reprimanded the canteen owner for selling food and drink items at prices exceeding the set rates. He instructed that high-quality food and drinks should be sold to tourists visiting Sheer Bagh Bahawalpur at the prescribed rates.