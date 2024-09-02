Better facilities for Sikh pilgrims top priority: Ramesh

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora Sunday laid the foundation stone of a new building in Nankana Sahib to facilitate Sikh pilgrims. This building will include construction of 100 rooms, dedicated to accommodating and providing comfort to pilgrims visiting from around the world. The minister stated that providing better facilities for Sikh pilgrims remains a top priority, ensuring that they could perform their religious duties in a comfortable environment. Earlier, the provincial minister also visited various Gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Lila Ram and Gurdwara Bhatti Sahib. During the visit, Sardar Ramesh Arora inaugurated the Langar Halls in these Gurdwaras. The purpose of these Langar Halls is to provide free meals to the pilgrims, which is a tradition of the Sikh religion. During his visit, the minister instructed the representatives of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to ensure transparency and timely completion of all development projects. He emphasised that these projects would play a crucial role in promoting religious tourism and strengthening the national economy. He assured that the Punjab government prioritises the facilitation of pilgrims and respects their religious freedom. He directed all relevant institutions to utilize all available resources to achieve this goal. The ETPB chairman, members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, and other related individuals were also present.