Bilawal pays tributes to late Kashmiri leader Ali Shah Geelani

APP
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his third death anniversary.

He lauded Syed Ali Shah Geelani for standing as a steadfast bulwark against Indian oppression and for upholding the banner of the IIOJK people’s struggle for self-determination. He remarked that Geelani’s unwavering commitment and struggle for the fundamental human right of freedom will continue to inspire current and future generations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that the unresolved IIOJK conflict threatens the peace, stability, and development of the entire region. He reiterated that the solution to the IIOJK issue lies in United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the IIOJK people.

He reaffirmed the Pakistan People’s Party’s commitment to continue extending political, diplomatic, and moral support to the IIOJK people in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

APP

