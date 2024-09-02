Brawl erupts at Adiala Jail, leaving one inmate injured

A violent altercation between inmates at Adiala Jail resulted in at least one inmate being injured.

According to the jail administration, the injured inmate was attacked with a sharp cutter during the brawl. The incident occurred three days ago, and the inmate is currently receiving medical treatment.

Assistant Superintendent Imran Shehzad has filed a case against the accused inmate, identified as Imran Atish, at the Sadar Baironi Police Station.

This latest incident adds to the recent controversies surrounding Adiala Jail, which has been in the spotlight due to the incarceration of former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan. Security agencies have intensified their investigations at the jail, resulting in the arrest of six more members of the jail staff for allegedly aiding Khan.

Sources revealed that the arrested staff members include three women, a sweeper, two lady wardens, and three CCTV monitoring personnel. The detained women staffers were reportedly involved in exchanging messages between Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and the PTI founder. Security officials have confiscated the mobile phones of the involved employees.

In a related development, former Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent Zafar Iqbal, who was arrested on August 13 on charges of aiding Imran Khan, has recently been released. Iqbal had been detained for questioning over his alleged involvement in assisting the former prime minister while in custody.