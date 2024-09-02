Monday, September 02, 2024
CJP Isa not seeking tenure extension: Azam Nazeer

Web Desk
5:08 PM | September 02, 2024
In a media briefing in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar dispelled ongoing speculation about a possible extension of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa’s tenure.

Tarar clarified that during a recent meeting with Chief Justice Isa and the Attorney General, the Chief Justice explicitly stated he had no interest in extending his tenure.

Tarar emphasized that such discussions should no longer be entertained, highlighting Chief Justice Isa’s distinguished stature. He urged the media to focus on other matters, noting that the debate over a two-thirds majority was only relevant if an extension was being considered.

