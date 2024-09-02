CJP Isa not seeking tenure extension: Azam Nazeer

In a media briefing in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Law dispelled ongoing speculation about a possible extension of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa’s tenure.

Tarar clarified that during a recent meeting with Chief Justice Isa and the Attorney General, the Chief Justice explicitly stated he had no interest in extending his tenure.

Tarar emphasized that such discussions should no longer be entertained, highlighting Chief Justice Isa’s distinguished stature. He urged the media to focus on other matters, noting that the debate over a two-thirds majority was only relevant if an extension was being considered.