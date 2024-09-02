CM Maryam, Akhuwat chairman discuss low cost housing schemes for the poor

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday met the Founder and Chairman Akhuwat Doctor Amjad Saqib. The chief minister lauded the social services of Akhuwat being rendered under the leadership of Doctor Amjad Saqib. Doctor Amjad in turn Saqib paid tribute to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the provision of mega relief in the electricity bills along with launching ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,’’ We will fulfill the dream of low-income people of having their own house across the province.’The Low-Cost Housing program’ has been launched in Punjab and the Punjab government will extend its scope every year.’Apni Chhat... Apna Ghar’ program will be one of the biggest and economical residential projects in the history of Pakistan. The basic aim of ‘Apni Chhat...Apna Ghar’ program is to provide a residence to the financially weak segments of society.” The CM added,’’ The Punjab government will provide subsidies to reduce financial burden on the people and will also fix soft-term monthly installments. Durable and environment-friendly construction of houses will be promoted under the ‘Apni Chhat... Apna Ghar’ program.Lakhs of people will be provided employment and lakhs of families can enjoy a better lifestyle with the launching of this revolutionary housing project.’’ CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program will be one of the biggest projects in the history of our country based on provision of loans on interest-free basis. The provision of houses to the homeless people is part of the first and foremost priorities of the Punjab government. Projects are being launched under a three-tier plan of Apni Chhat... Apna Ghar program. The owners of residential plots of 10 marlas in the rural areas and 05 marlas in the urban areas can obtain loans worth rupees 15 lakhs. Under Apni Chhat... Apna Ghar scheme, approximately rupees 14 thousand in the monthly installments will have to be paid on interest-free basis. We will construct 4-storeyed flats in the big cities on the state lands. The flats will be provided to the people on easy installments through balloting.’’ The CM said,’’ We will construct 3-5 marla houses in the private housing schemes. The Punjab government will provide a subsidy worth rupees 10 lakhs for the construction of every house in the private housing projects. The applicant in the private housing project can become an owner of his house by paying back remaining installments in 05 years.’’ Doctor Amjad Saqib appreciated the robust enthusiasm of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for resolving the problems of a common man on priority basis. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Daal, Secretary Housing Asad Ullah Khan, Head of CM Complaint Cell Shoaib Mirza, Secretary CMO Danish Afzal and Personal Secretary Saima Farooq were also present on the occasion.