Crackdown intensified on profiteering, hoarding across Lahore

LAHORE - In an ongoing crackdown on profiteering and hoarding, inspections have been intensified across Lahore. Over the past 24 hours, authorities conducted checks at 983 locations, resulting in the registration of four cases and fines totalling Rs800,000 for 144 violations. Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, Assistant Commissioners have been actively monitoring the situation in the field. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind, Zainab Tahir, inspected various tandoors to review the prices of bread and naan, imposing fines on two tandoor owners for failing to prominently display the official price list. DC Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, emphasized that administrative officers are working diligently to stabilize the prices of essential food items and ensure strict adherence to the approved rates. He reiterated that stringent actions are being taken against those involved in profiteering, hoarding, and adulteration, with fines levied on businesses that do not prominently display official rate lists.

He added that efforts are ongoing to provide relief to citizens at the grassroots level, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.