Monday, September 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown intensified on profiteering, hoarding across Lahore

Staff Reporter
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   In an ongoing crackdown on profiteering and hoarding, inspections have been intensified across Lahore. Over the past 24 hours, authorities conducted checks at 983 locations, resulting in the registration of four cases and fines totalling Rs800,000 for 144 violations. Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, Assistant Commissioners have been actively monitoring the situation in the field. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind, Zainab Tahir, inspected various tandoors to review the prices of bread and naan, imposing fines on two tandoor owners for failing to prominently display the official price list. DC Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, emphasized that administrative officers are working diligently to stabilize the prices of essential food items and ensure strict adherence to the approved rates. He reiterated that stringent actions are being taken against those involved in profiteering, hoarding, and adulteration, with fines levied on businesses that do not prominently display official rate lists.

Famed 'spy' whale Hvaldimir found dead in Norway

He added that efforts are ongoing to provide relief to citizens at the grassroots level, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725247226.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024