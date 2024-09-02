CTI chairman calls for world-class lab to boost handmade carpet quality

LAHORE - The Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman has emphasised the need for a world-class laboratory to inspect and certify raw materials and products, ensuring 100 percent quality of handmade carpets before export. He also stressed the importance of conducting rigorous quality checks on carpets to be displayed at the upcoming World Exhibition in Lahore this October.

He said it aims to guarantee the excellence of Pakistani handmade carpets on the global stage, promoting the country’s reputation for producing high-quality products and the proposed laboratory will play a crucial role in maintaining the industry’s standards and competitiveness.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of stakeholders related to the hand-woven carpet industry. On this occasion, the problems faced by the hand-woven carpet industry and the global exhibition going to be held in October were also discussed.

CTI Chairperson Ejazur Rahman said that in view of the current tough competitive conditions, we have to be aware of the developments in the world and before sending finished products to global markets, the quality of raw materials and finished products should be thoroughly tested and analysed and these steps can only be completed by trained experts in a world-class laboratory.

He said that if we follow this, our reputation can be better compared to traditional competitors in global markets, which will also give growth to the industry. He said that in this context, modern laboratories are established all over the world, but there is no culture of laboratories and tests in Pakistan, but now the time has come for us to make serious progress in this direction. “The relevant government bodies, especially those responsible for the Export Development Fund, should provide special support in this regard so that Pakistani products can gain an edge over rival countries in the global markets,” he concluded.