Dangerous Posturing

With the world focused on the war in Ukraine and the genocide in Gaza, another major conflict may be brewing in the South China Sea. On Saturday, a Chinese and a Philippine ship collided in the waters near the contested shoals and man-made islands, where both nations claim sovereignty. This incident is far from isolated.

While such confrontations have occurred in the past, with ships from both countries attempting to crowd each other out of sea lanes they each consider their own, there has been a noticeable uptick in these incidents. This latest collision marks the fifth such occurrence in a month, and it is particularly alarming because it involved two medium-sized vessels from the Chinese and Philippine coast guards, rather than civilian ships. As expected, the collision has been followed by strong statements from both sides asserting their right to navigate these waters freely, suggesting that such incidents may become increasingly common.

This kind of posturing is dangerous and demands careful management. The United States has been encouraging its allies in the region—such as the Philippines, Japan, and even Taiwan—to assert their rights in these waters, but any one of these encounters could quickly escalate into a larger conflict. It is important to remember that coast guard ships, like the ones involved in Saturday’s collision, are armed, and a single misstep could ignite a kinetic conflict between two navies, with potentially catastrophic consequences.

With China adopting an increasingly firm stance on Taiwan and the U.S.-backed Taiwanese government challenging the long-standing One China policy, tensions are high on both sides. What the world cannot afford right now is another conflict—one that could blockade the South China Sea and disrupt vital sea lanes connecting Asia with the rest of the world. The United States must reconsider its strategy of encouraging physical confrontations with Chinese ships if it hopes to avoid a larger, more dangerous conflict.