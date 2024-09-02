Death anniversary of Syed Saleh observed

HYDERABAD - 17th death anniversary of the renowned radio presenter and TV anchor, Syed Saleh Muhammad Shah was observed on Sunday. According to a report of Social Media, Born in 1937 in the village of Darya Baig Mughal near Hyderabad, Saleh is widely recognized for his portrayal of Fateh Khan in the program “Fateh Khan Ji Kachehary” on Radio Pakistan Hyderabad. This program continued uninterrupted for nearly half a century. He held the unique distinction of being the only radio artist to have a program named after him. A recipient of the Pride of Performance award, Syed Saleh Mohammad Shah was an ardent admirer of the great mystic poet, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. Radio Pakistan recorded Bhittai’s poetry in his voice. He has a profound mastery over the recitation of the great Sufi’s verses. Furthermore, he made appearances on the silver screen as an actor in a Sindhi film titled “Rang Mahal,” in addition to his involvement in numerous Sindhi TV and radio productions. His association with PTV spanned approximately three decades, and his TV program “Autaq” enjoyed popularity among rural audiences. He passed away on 1st September 2007.