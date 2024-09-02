Monday, September 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Death anniversary of Syed Saleh observed

APP
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   17th death anniversary of the renowned radio presenter and TV anchor, Syed Saleh Muhammad Shah was observed on Sunday. According to a report  of Social Media, Born in 1937 in the village of Darya Baig Mughal near Hyderabad, Saleh is widely recognized for his portrayal of Fateh Khan in the program “Fateh Khan Ji Kachehary” on Radio Pakistan Hyderabad. This program continued uninterrupted for nearly half a century. He held the unique distinction of being the only radio artist to have a program named after him. A recipient of the Pride of Performance award, Syed Saleh Mohammad Shah was an ardent admirer of the great mystic poet, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. Radio Pakistan recorded Bhittai’s poetry in his voice. He has a profound mastery over the recitation of the great Sufi’s verses. Furthermore, he made appearances on the silver screen as an actor in a Sindhi film titled “Rang Mahal,” in addition to his involvement in numerous Sindhi TV and radio productions. His association with PTV spanned approximately three decades, and his TV program “Autaq” enjoyed popularity among rural audiences. He passed away on 1st September 2007.

PM expresses satisfaction as inflation slows to 11pc in July

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1725165439.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024