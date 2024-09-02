Monday, September 02, 2024
Dengue larvae found on 1,792 locations in Lahore

Staff Reporter
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  At least 1,792 locations were detected with dengue larvae in city during the last 24 hours, health sources told APP on Sunday. Case were registered against 96 people over violation of dengue prevention standard operating procedures, added the sources. The Lahore district administration has intensified anti-dengue operations. DC Lahore Syed Musa Reza said that 51,615 hotspots were checked, while dengue surveillance teams checked 5,137,665 containers. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected the work of dengue teams in union council 120-A block, and dengue larvae were found at two houses, which were destroyed with spray.

