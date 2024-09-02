Dengue Threat

The monsoon rains bring with them a complex set of challenges for Pakistan every year, including the consistent threat of flooding, electrocution, water damage to infrastructure, and crop destruction. The season is also critical for the spread and control of the dengue virus. Dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes that lay their eggs in stagnant water, and the heavy rains often result in large parts of urban areas being inundated with pools of water that do not drain away. This creates an ideal environment for the virus to resurge, making dengue a recurring seasonal challenge that Pakistan must address.

Pakistan’s response to dengue has been inconsistent. In some years, the response has been robust, featuring frequent and extensive fumigation campaigns, educational initiatives to raise awareness about dengue symptoms and the importance of seeking early treatment, and the provision of necessary equipment and medicine to government hospitals. However, in other years, particularly when the government is preoccupied with other challenges caused by the rains and faces dwindling resources, anti-dengue campaigns have faltered. Unfortunately, this year appears to be one of those years. This is evident as the number of dengue cases has risen to 78, with more cases emerging in Pindi. While the deputy commissioner has urged the public to cooperate with anti-dengue teams and take precautions against the virus, it is important to note that the government has not yet conducted anti-dengue fumigation campaigns with the same intensity as in previous years. Although it is the responsibility of the public to work with the government in combating dengue, the government must also actively participate in these efforts. The imposition of fines, lodging of FIRs, and issuance of chalans against those who violate dengue standard operating procedures are justified, but public compliance is more likely when the government visibly engages in the same procedures.

The active implementation of anti-dengue fumigation campaigns not only serves as a visual reminder of the threat posed by dengue but also remains the most effective eradication technique, especially when compared to those that rely solely on public cooperation.