Denmark expresses interest in investing in Pakistan's mining industry

Denmark has shown interest in investing in Pakistan's mining sector, as expressed by a delegation from the Danish Business Group during a meeting with Federal Ministers in Islamabad today. The delegation was led by Jakob Linulf, the Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan.

The Federal Ministers welcomed the interest, highlighting the vast mineral reserves in Pakistan and the potential for significant investment in this sector.

Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik expressed Pakistan's openness to foreign investment in the mineral industry, emphasizing the opportunities available for international investors.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb assured the delegation of full support and facilitation for any investment initiatives in the country.

Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan described Danish interest in the sector as encouraging, stating that such investments would positively impact Pakistan's economy. He emphasized the government's commitment to promoting business activities through private sector support.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan noted that cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark in the mining industry would not only strengthen Pakistan's economy but also enhance bilateral business relations. He acknowledged Denmark as an important business partner and expressed the desire to see the relationship grow further.

Mikko Keto, CEO of FL Smidth, a Danish company, stated that they would proceed with actionable suggestions and profitable projects within Pakistan's mining industry, signaling a commitment to advancing the partnership.