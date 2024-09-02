Experts offer way forward for Pakistan’s education reform failures

ISLAMABAD - In an era where the world is rapidly embracing artificial intelligence and technological advancements, Pakistan’s education system remains stuck in a cycle of ineffective reforms. Despite over 27 different plans and substantial investments, the system continues to grapple with persistent challenges. The ambitious promises of reform have often been derailed by inconsistent implementation, political interference, inadequate funding, and systemic inefficiencies.

Numerous initiatives over the years have been launched to address the challenges facing Pakistan’s education system. The National Education Policy (1998), Education Sector Reforms (ESR 2000-2003), and the Prime Minister’s Education Reform Program (PMERP) aimed to enhance infrastructure, modernize schools, and improve learning resources. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2017 sought to address access and quality issues by increasing enrolment, upgrading teacher training, and modernising curricula.

Yet, these reforms have frequently been undermined by a lack of consistency and frequent government changes. “Most of the time, educational policies were derived from the National Education Commission 1959 report. We have just generated documents instead of implementing them,” said Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) talking to APP. He attributed stagnation to political and bureaucratic hurdles, emphasizing that effective implementation of existing policies is crucial.

Prof Dr Nasir pointed out that governance challenges and administrative inefficiencies have complicated these issues, resulting in delays, resource misallocation, and difficulties in executing educational programs. Efforts to decentralise education administration have faced obstacles, with some local governments struggling to implement reforms effectively.

Dr Zaigham Qadeer, Director of Policy Research at the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), observed that past reforms, though well-intentioned, were often limited in scope and regionally confined. PIE is now focused on addressing these gaps through evidence-based research and policy recommendations. “Effective reforms need to be scaled up and adapted to local contexts,” he said, stressing the importance of robust data and research in guiding policy decisions.

Prof Ramzan, who has extensive experience of teaching in Saudia Arabian Universities talking to this scribe said, globally, Finland’s education system is a strong model for Pakistan, emphasising student-centred learning, flexible curricula, and continuous teacher development. Finland’s focus on critical thinking, problem-solving, and reduced standardised testing has fostered creativity and success. Pakistan could benefit from similar approaches, such as project-based learning and improved teacher training, to address its educational challenges.

Comparing regions, Punjab’s School Education Sector Reform Programme (SERP) notably improved infrastructure and teacher training, boosting primary enrolment by 20% in areas like Sheikhupura. Conversely, Sindh’s Sindh Education Sector Plan faced issues with inconsistent implementation and poor funding, leading to stagnant performance and low graduation rates in Karachi, exposing gaps between policy goals and actual results.

The technical education sector in Pakistan is severely underfunded, with only 4,182 technical and vocational institutions, according to Pakistan Education Statistics. This shortage fails to meet the growing demand for skilled labour, leaving remarkable gap in preparing the workforce for modern industry needs and stunting economic growth.

Naila Khusro, Director of the American Lycetuff School System Regional Zone North, responding to a question from this scribe emphasized the need for skill-based education. “We need to focus on practical skills and economic realities,” she asserted, advocating for a shift from traditional educational models to those prioritizing skill development. Drawing on successful models from countries with advanced vocational training systems could offer valuable insights for Pakistan’s reform efforts.

Failed reforms have had widespread repercussions: students face limited career prospects and skills mismatches, teachers suffer from declining morale due to inconsistent policies, and the economy is hindered by a lack of a skilled workforce, stunting productivity and growth. These impacts highlight the urgent need for comprehensive and sustainable educational reforms to address these systemic issues.

All experts unanimously agreed that the time for transformative change in Pakistan’s education system is now. Policymakers, educators, and citizens must unite to craft and implement a cohesive, long-term strategy focused on evidence-based reforms. This includes investing in teacher training, adopting technology-driven teaching methods, and ensuring equitable resource distribution across regions.

Additionally, fostering partnerships between government and private sectors can drive innovation and enhance educational quality. By prioritizing these steps, Pakistan can build a robust education system that meets the demands of the future, empowers its youth, and drives socio-economic progress.