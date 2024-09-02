Experts urge greater support and inclusivity for women journalists facing growing

ISLAMABAD - As environmental crises escalate globally, female journalists inPakistan are increasingly stepping into the forefront of climate reporting, yet they face formidable challenges. To address these issues and recognize their contributions, the Global Neighbourhood for Media Innovation, in collaboration with the United States Department of State hosted the Sabz Journalism Conference in Islamabad.

The event, held at Islamabad Hotel, aimed to spotlight the critical work of women in environmental journalism while tackling the gender-specific barriers.

Participants belonging to reputable media houses of Islamabad including Associate Press Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television (PTV), Dawn News, Samaa TV, Hum News, Independent Urdu, GNN, 92 News, AIK News, Public TV, Yeni Safak Urdu as well as various print and digital media outlets, participated in the event. The conference concluded with a dynamic networking session, offering participants the opportunity to engage directly with the panelists and experts.

This session facilitated in-depth conversations about the potential for collaborative efforts between media and civil society organizations, focusing on strategies to amplify awareness and advocacy for environmental issues. Sabz Journalism Fellowship Program aims to empower journalists with the necessary skills and knowledge to report effectively on environmental issues, promoting awareness and understanding among the public. The program also seeks to promote data-driven and investigative reporting, achieve inclusive economic growth and sustainable development by producing and disseminating climate-focused content on digital media platforms.