Family members of abducted guards protest at CM’s house

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  The family members of security guards of a private security company, who were abducted about 52 days ago during robbery of a cash van, held a protest demonstration in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s residence in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday. The protestors demanded of the chief minister to take practical steps for immediate release of the security guards. They threatened of self-immolation if their loved ones were not recovered. They said that after the passage of 52 days of the abduction of their loved ones, they had no information about them. It should be noted that about 52 days ago, unknown armed robbers looted a cash van of a private security company working for a private bank and abducted the crew and security guards of the vehicle.

