Monday, September 02, 2024
Fazal Ali elected JUI Swabi ameer

APP
September 02, 2024
SWABI   -   Maulana Fazal Ali Haqqani was re-elected as District Ameer of Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) for the fifth time with 347 votes. Noor Salam Khan was elected District Secretary General with 361 votes in the party’s intra-district elections held on Sunday.

The elections, supervised by District Nazeem Election JUI Ahmed Ali Marwat, saw a total of 570 votes cast out of 611 eligible members.  Maulana Fazal Ali Haqqani has served as District Ameer consecutively since 2003, except in 2015 when Maulana Ataul Haq Darwish was elected.

