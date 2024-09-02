FDE team visits ICT rural schools to assess damage caused by rain

ISLAMABAD - The Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education(FDE), along with senior officials, visited six schools in Islamabad’s rural areas on Sunday to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains and to reinforce ongoing government initiatives to enhance educational facilities.

The delegation included the Area Education Officer (AEO) Bhara Kahu, Director (Planning & Development), Director (Coordination), and the Project Director of the Project Management Unit (PMU).

During the visit, the Director General announced a comprehensive plan for urgent repairs, committing to complete the restoration work within 10 days. This plan includes whitewashing all institutions, electrification, washroom repairs, and the repair of window panes.

These efforts are in line with earlier inspections by Parliamentarians, reflecting the government’s focused approach to uplifting rural educational institutions. Specific tasks were assigned to the Project Director, including, the establishment of a computer lab with 40 computers at Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) Maira Begwal, the construction of a boundary wall at Islamabad Model School for Boys (IMSB) Phulgran and the establishment of a library at Islamabad Model School for Girls (IMSG) Phulgran.

The Director General emphasized the importance of enhancing enrolment in rural schools and highlighted key initiatives by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT).

These initiatives include the recruitment of additional teachers, the launch of a school meal program, the establishment of Mother and Child Health Centers, and the introduction of IT labs to improve digital literacy. To ensure accountability and sustained progress, the Director General mandated that AEOs conduct regular weekly visits to schools within their jurisdiction. He also announced that inventive programs for rural teachers are under consideration, aiming to improve teacher retention and motivation in these areas.

FDE officials will be stationed at the six visited schools to oversee the repair work.

The Director General also stressed the importance of community engagement in supporting the development of local schools and urged school staff to ensure full attendance and active participation in these initiatives.

This visit underscores the government’s commitment to providing quality education in Islamabad’s rural areas, ensuring that students have access to safe, well-equipped, and equitable learning environments.