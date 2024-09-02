Federal Minister Communications directs to implement axle load management

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has directed to ensure implementation of axle load restrictions on national highways on the pattern of motorways.

He was chairing a joint meeting of the National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organisation, in which he directed the concerned officer of the both organisations to make joint efforts through integrated policies.

Federal Minister for Communications has directed that weigh stations should also be set up like Motorways so that no truck exceeds the prescribed weight to avoid damage to the national road network. Federal Minister for Communications further said that national highways must be covered through the surveillance of cameras while e-Challans should be issued for violations like over speeding, seat belt and use of mobile phones while driving.

Abdul Aleem Khan observed that for the construction of new highways/ motorways, we have to keep future requirements in view, therefore, it has been decided that now onwards all the motorway will be constructed two-way and having 6 lanes.

He also issued directions regarding the completion of Sialkot- Kharian motorway for which FWO and NHA are directed to enhance coardination and remove the bottlenecks.

Director General FWO Maj. General Abdul Sami and Chairman NHA Shehryar Sultan also gave briefings in which they informed about the current situation on various under-construction projects of Motorways and highways.

Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud also participated in the meeting. It was decided that a joint departmental meeting of National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organisation will be convened next week again in which different matters will be finalised.