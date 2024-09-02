Monday, September 02, 2024
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins Italian Grand Prix, beating McLarens at Monza
Anadolu
10:18 PM | September 02, 2024
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won Sunday's Italian Grand Prix in Formula 1, beating McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at Monza.


Leclerc was the winner in this season's 53-lap Italian GP held at 5.793-kilometre (3.6-mile) Autodromo Nazionale Monza as he saw the checkered flag first with a time of an hour, 14 minutes and 40.727 seconds. 

Australian driver Piastri was 2.66 seconds behind Leclerc to finish second. Piastri's McLaren teammate Norris came third at Monza as he was 6.15 seconds behind the winner.

It was Leclerc's second win of the season as the 26-year-old driver previously won at his home Monaco in May.

This season Red Bull's Max Verstappen won seven races, the last in Spain's Barcelona in June.

Norris and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won two races each during the 2024 campaign.

George Russell (Mercedes), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Piastri (McLaren) were victorious once each this season.

Round 17, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, will be run at the Baku City Circuit on Sunday, Sept. 15.Top 5 drivers of 2024 Formula 1 season- Drivers

1. Max Verstappen (The Netherlands): 303 points

2. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 241

3. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 217

4. Oscar Piastri (Australia): 197

5. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 184

- Constructor Standings

1. Red Bull: 446 points

2. McLaren: 438

3. Ferrari: 407

4. Mercedes: 292

5. Aston Martin: 74

