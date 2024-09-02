FIA foils passenger’s attempt to travel abroad on fake documents

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Wing on Sunday foiled an attempt of a passenger to travel abroad on fake documents and arrested the accused.

According to details, the FIA Immigration during search of a passenger leaving for Canada at Karachi Airport found his passport and Canadian to be fake after which it offloaded and arrested the accused. The FIA spokesperson said that the detainee paid Rs60,000 to travel agent and he was handed over to Anti Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) Karachi for further investigations.