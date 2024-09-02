Monday, September 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA foils passenger’s attempt to travel abroad on fake documents

FIA foils passenger’s attempt to travel abroad on fake documents
INP
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Wing on Sunday foiled an attempt of a passenger to travel abroad on fake documents and arrested the accused.

According to details, the FIA Immigration during search of a passenger leaving for Canada at Karachi Airport found his passport and Canadian to be fake after which it offloaded and arrested the accused. The FIA spokesperson said that the detainee paid Rs60,000 to travel agent and he was handed over to Anti Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) Karachi for further investigations.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1725165439.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024