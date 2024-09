HARIPUR - A tragic incident occurred at Tarbela Dam in Haripur, resulting in the death of a first-year student, Mohammad Imad, son of Mohammad Owais. According to sources of rescue 1122, Imad was on a recreational trip with his father to Ghazi Barrage Lake when he stopped to rest under a hill near Chandni Chowk Colony. Suddenly, a landslide struck, crushing him to death. His funeral prayer was offered at Chandi Chowk Tarbela Dam Ground.