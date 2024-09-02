Flood alert issued for Punjab due to heavy rains

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flood alert for September 3 and 4 due to heavy rainfall expected in the upper parts of Punjab.

The PDMA has warned of high water levels in the Jhelum and Sindh rivers and has raised concerns about urban flooding in the streams and canals of the Ravi and Chenab rivers.

The alert has been issued to commissioners and deputy commissioners of several districts in Punjab, including Gujranwala, Sargodha, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Multan, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Rajanpur, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, and others.

The PDMA Director General, Irfan Kathiya, has instructed concerned administrations to remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emergencies. He has also urged the public to contact the helpline 1129 in case of any need for assistance.