FTO’s intervention boosts refunds to Rs17.3b in six months

LAHORE - Advisor to Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Waqar Arain has said the intervention of FTO has been particularly impactful in expediting the settlement of delayed refunds. In last six months, a total of Rs17,317.74 million have been refunded to aggrieved taxpayers, a significant increase compare to Rs6,316.5 million last year. Speaking here on Sunday at awareness session with Prof Dr Amanullah Malik, Principal Punjab University Law College alongwith other faculty, he said the transformation in the performance of Tax Ombudsman’ s institution reflects a commitment to upholding taxpayer’s rights and improving the efficiency of tax administration, setting a new standard for responsiveness and fairness in the processes. He said that FTO Dr Asif Mahmmood Jah, had adopted proactive measures by initiating all time high number of suo moto investigations. These investigations target systemic maladministration within federal tax administration, underscoring a strong commitment to rectify underlying issues affecting taxpayers at larger scale, he added. He said that central to this success was the expertise of a dedicated team of seasoned and experienced advisors who have played a crucial role in conducting extensive outreach activities. He said these efforts were aimed at educating taxpayers about their rights and the services provided by the Tax Ombudsman Secretariat thereby fostering greater awareness, trust, and confidence among the taxpayers. Dr Waqar Arain said FTO had been instrumental in spearheading initiatives that enhance taxpayer confidence in the institution. By actively addressing concerns and advocating for fairness in tax administration, the Tax Ombudsman institution had firmly established itself as a reliable premier organisation for redressing grievances and ensuring equitable treatment, he added. He said in a significant stride towards enhancing taxpayer’s rights and fairness in tax administration, the office of the Tax Ombudsman had experienced a remarkable transformation under the dynamic leadership of FTO. On the other hand FTO always directed the taxpayers to pay their taxes timely which was binding on them, he added.