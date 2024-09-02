Happiness, Society & Corporates

Perhaps despondency has never loomed as menacingly as it does now, both individually and collectively. We have no one to blame but ourselves, for we create the environment in which we live. It is within our power either to seek happiness and satisfaction in existing conditions or to remain perpetually in the dungeons of self-pity and despair. William Blake, in his poem “London,” seems to be speaking directly to our current situation; writing between 1789-1794, he observed, “I wandered through each chartered street, Near where the chartered Thames does flow, A mark in every face I meet, Marks of weakness, Marks of woe. In every cry of every man, In every Infant’s cry of fear, In every voice, In every ban, The mind-forged manacles I hear.” Today, if the poem were retitled to represent any city in this land, the words would resonate with every “living soul.”

In this parched desert of hope, there are oases of happiness as well. If unhappiness meets us everywhere, so too does happiness. It is the state of mind that determines how we perceive our surroundings and with what kind of lens; a positive mindset will reveal the many good things and niceties that exist in our society. The many pockets of happiness that remain undiscovered are often a consequence of harbouring a false sense of failure, which convinces us that nothing good can happen; this attitude deepens the cavities of anxiety, stress, and apprehension, leaving us in a perpetual state of unhappiness. We surrender our right to happiness to forces external to us.

For more than seven years, Finland has been ranked as the happiest country in the world; among the top ten happiest countries are the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Iceland, and New Zealand. Regrettably, not a single country from Asia, Africa, or Latin America appears in the top ten. Some countries have instituted a “Ministry of Happiness” at the government level. The United Arab Emirates has drafted a comprehensive National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, which covers three principal areas: the inclusion of happiness in the policies, programmes, and services of all government bodies; the promotion of wellbeing and happiness as a lifestyle in the community; and the development of benchmarks and tools to measure happiness. (Oxford has a specific matrix to measure happiness.) The programme makes no distinction between locals and foreigners; it applies to all on an integrated basis. It is no surprise that the UAE has improved its position from the 26th to the 22nd happiest nation in 2024.

Just as society as a whole must rediscover and induce a state of happiness in the present, every organisation also needs to find its bearings so that happiness can pervade the entity. The culture developed within an organisation is a precursor to what will eventually prevail: a happy or an unhappy workforce.

Individuals are the first rung on the ladder of happiness; they lead to a happier workplace, society, and nation. For healthy economic growth, it is imperative to have a happy populace; a happy person is invariably a healthy person, who then has the potential to contribute positively towards productivity and growth.

Organisational wellness refers to the feeling of happiness related to individual progress or the recognition of the entity within the business world. An institution’s progress fosters the wellbeing of its employees. Organisations must prioritise staff wellness and happiness to enhance productivity and engagement.

Happiness relates to contentment and satisfaction. The etymology of happiness creates a deep link with being ‘lucky’. Happiness should not be a slave to anything; the presence or absence of a single element should not disrupt the state of happiness. Those afflicted with a high degree of envy often find it difficult to remain happy for long; a strong sense of competition can sometimes induce unhappiness. The element of comparison generates the state of being happy or unhappy. Competition and comparison must be harnessed and kept under tight control by the leader.

Our life and health hinge on our state of happiness or otherwise. Since happiness largely relates to the state of mind, it is never static or permanent; it is neither a personality characteristic nor a trait. Happiness is a feeling. This state can be achieved either through the internal generation of positive emotions or from external stimuli. Those who manage to maintain a balanced mix of the two by focusing on their emotions can easily be classified as ‘happy-go-lucky’ individuals.

Happiness is like a sunbeam that even the slightest shadow can intercept. To be happy, one must choose to be happy. Happiness is a choice. Being happy at home but unhappy at work is a serious dilemma, as is the reverse situation. Managers must keep a keen eye out for the tell-tale signs of either of these extreme situations. A person who is happy at home will likely be happy at work.

A disengaged employee is the first and best signal to senior management of impending unhappiness that could hinder growth. The CEO and HR Head must remain vigilant for any such behaviour; if it exists, it will manifest as inertia and a lack of enthusiasm.

It is the singular responsibility of the leader or CEO to ensure the creation of an atmosphere where a happy corporate culture is not only nurtured but given the necessary prominence and significance. To achieve this objective, CEOs typically rely on the HR Director, as the Human Resources Division is principally responsible for instilling good practices and values, which eventually lead to a harmonious working environment and culture.

Happiness ought to be a management pursuit. Leaders must recognise the relevance of happiness to productivity and growth. Individual happiness fosters collective happiness, and this principle applies equally to businesses and nations.

Happiness as a trait should be embodied by the leader or manager, who does everything within their power to make co-workers happy. That is true and lasting happiness. A blithe heart makes a blooming visage, and managers must remain alert to this.

Happiness should be cultivated through an immense sense of gratitude. The character and behaviour of the leader significantly influence the culture of an organisation. Rarely have I seen an unhappy supervisor leading a team of happy and engaged followers. It is simply not possible. Supervisors must make extra efforts to cultivate happiness within the organisation. Staff must be assured that happiness is not a façade. “The bird of Paradise alights only upon the hand that does not grasp” (John Berry – *Flight of White Crows*). Corporate happiness cannot be a mirage; it must be real, and for that reason, it must be experienced by the workforce.

Sirajuddin Aziz

The writer is a senior banker and freelance contributor.