Health a fundamental right of every citizen: Gilani

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday highlighted the importance of health as a fundamental right of every citizen, stressing the collective responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to the knowledge and resources needed to lead a healthy life. While addressing a celebration ceremony and health awareness seminar organized by TIENS International he extended heartfelt congratulations to TIENS International for their remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to health and wellness. “Today’s seminar is a testament to their ongoing efforts to raise health awareness and promote well-being,” he said.

For over two decades, TIENS has made a profound impact on the health and entrepreneurial landscape of Pakistan. The chairman praised TIENS’s dedication to promoting Traditional Chinese Medicine and related products, which has significantly improved the lives of countless individuals.

He specifically commended TIENS for addressing critical health issues such as ageing, obesity and personal care, aligning perfectly with national health objectives. Gilani underscored the importance of health awareness in today’s society, particularly in Pakistan, where the population faces numerous health challenges.

He emphasized the critical role of preventive healthcare and lauded TIENS for its efforts in promoting health awareness, which resonates with national goals of improving public health outcomes and reducing the burden of disease.

He also praised TIENS for empowering individuals by providing access to reliable health information and resources, enabling them to make informed decisions about their well-being. “By preventing diseases and promoting a higher quality of life, TIENS is making a significant contribution to our society,” he added.

He highlighted the importance of fostering an environment where individuals can achieve financial stability, contributing to the economic growth and prosperity of the nation. TIENS, through its innovative business models and support systems, is helping many realize their dream of financial independence.

The Chairman Senate also recognized TIENS International’s commitment to people development education, particularly through its capacity-building and personal grooming training programs. These initiatives, he said, are instrumental in uplifting the social IQ of the youth, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, Gilani urged the nation to remember the sacrifices of the forefathers and renew their commitment to building a stronger, more united Pakistan. He called all stakeholders—government, the private sector, and civil society—to collaborate in promoting health awareness and entrepreneurship, creating an environment where health education is prioritized, and every citizen has access to the resources they need for a healthy life.