Monday, September 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IHC adjourns Dr. Afia case till Sept 13

IHC adjourns Dr. Afia case till Sept 13
Web Desk
9:06 PM | September 02, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the lawyer to share the draft regarding the request to the US president for release of Dr. Afia Siddiqui from jail on compassionate grounds.
 
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the petition regarding the release and repatriation of Dr. Afia Saddiqui from US jail.
 
During the hearing, Fauzia Siddiqui’s US lawyer Clive Smith appeared before the court through video link. The
Additional Attorney General (AAG) adopted the stance that the government have been supporting Fauzia Siddiqui constantly. It would take time when a decision regarding policy level is required, he said.
 
The AAG prayed to the court that the draft of the mercy appeal should be shared with them so that the government would make policy decisions after viewing it. He requested the court to grant him five weeks.
 
The court, however, instructed Dr. Fauzia’s lawyer to share the draft of the application with AAG within one week. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till September 13.
 
 

Imran, Bushra Bibi’s judicial remand extended till Sept 16

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725247226.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024