Monday, September 02, 2024
IHC CJ orders to appoint promoted judges in new courts

Shahid Rao
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq has issued an order to appoint five recently promoted Additional District and Sessions Judges and ten senior civil judges in new courts. After issuance of the order, the learned judges will assume new duties from Monday September 2, 2024. 

According to the notification regarding the new appointments of 15 judges issued by the signatures of Additional Registrar (Establishment) Ijaz Ahmed on the direction of the Chief Justice, Senior Civil Judge (East) Muhammad Amir Aziz, who has been promoted to the post of Additional Sessions Judge in Grade 20, has been promoted as Additional Sessions Judge (West), Senior Civil Judge (East) Nasr Minullah as Additional Sessions Judge (West), Senior Civil Judge (West) Muhammad Shabbir as Additional Sessions Judge (West), Senior Civil Judge (East) Qudratullah as Additional Sessions Judge (East) while Sr. Civil Judge (West) Mujahid Rahim has been promoted and posted as Additional Sessions Judge (West), Civil Judge (East) Muhammad Inamullah, who was promoted to the post of Senior Civil Judge in grade 19, was promoted to Senior Civil Judge (West), Civil Judge Muhammad Abbas Shah was promoted to Senior Civil Judge (West), and Civil Judge Shah Alam Khan was promoted to Senior Civil Judge. (East), Civil Judge (West) Mubasher Hussain as Senior Civil Judge (East), Civil Judge (East) Umar Shabir as Senior Civil Judge (West), Civil Judge Rafat Mahmood Khan as Senior Civil Judge (East), Civil Judge (East) East) Shoaib Bilal as Senior Civil Judge (West), Civil Judge (West) Sanam Bukhari as Senior Civil Judge (West), Civil Judge (East) Malik Aman as Senior Civil Judge (East) while Civil Judge (East) Muhammad Naveed Khan An order has been issued to appoint Senior Civil Judge (East) by promotion.

Shahid Rao

