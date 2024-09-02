Monday, September 02, 2024
IHC criticizes Government inaction in Aafia Siddiqui case

Web Desk
5:13 PM | September 02, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has expressed disappointment over the lack of support from government officials in the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan noted that no government representative has shown solidarity with Siddiqui's legal team.

During the court session, which addressed Siddiqui's request for release and repatriation, the IHC questioned the government's involvement and the role of Pakistani intelligence agencies in her case.

The court emphasized the need for swift action and criticized the government's repeated delays in providing necessary information.

Web Desk

National

