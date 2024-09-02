IHC criticizes Government inaction in Aafia Siddiqui case

The (IHC) has expressed disappointment over the lack of support from government officials in the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan noted that no government representative has shown solidarity with Siddiqui's legal team.

During the court session, which addressed Siddiqui's request for release and repatriation, the IHC questioned the government's involvement and the role of Pakistani intelligence agencies in her case.

The court emphasized the need for swift action and criticized the government's repeated delays in providing necessary information.