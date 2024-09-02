Increase in monthly stipend to families of national legends approved

KARACHI - A high-level meeting held here on Sunday with Governor Sindh and Patron-in-Chief of Legends Trust, Kamran Khan Tessori gave principal approval of increase in monthly stipend to the families of national legends.

During a meeting held at Governor House, a scrutiny committee was also constituted to present its recommendations in the next meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized that every possible step would be taken for the welfare of these families. He stated that these legends were the pride of the nation and their contributions in their respective fields would always be remembered.

The meeting was also attended by the Managing Trustee of the Trust, Suhail Wajahat Siddiqui, along with Trustees Sultana Siddiqui and Qaiser Nizamani.