Monday, September 02, 2024
Indifferent Protocols for the National Hero

September 02, 2024
Winning a gold medal in the Paris Olympics has led to widespread recognition and high protocols for the javelin throw hero. However, the most surprising aspect of this celebration is the complete absence of his father’s presence in official ceremonies, while his mother receives generous recognition at every event. Can anyone doubt that the golden hero’s success in the Olympics was not supported by his father’s prayers? Why, then, was his father not a prominent figure, unlike the hero’s mother, during the Chief Minister of Punjab’s visit to his home in Mian Channu and the Premier’s reception on Independence Day in Islamabad?

Can someone clarify the apparent indifference in the national hero’s protocols as mentioned above?

M. SHARAFAT ALI ZIA,

Islamabad.

 

